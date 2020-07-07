Jessica Simpson celebrates 6-year wedding anniversary with Eric Johnson

American singer Jessica Simpson is celebrating six years of marriage with her 'perfect soulmate,' husband Eric Johnson. According to Fox News, the 39-year-old singer marked the special occasion on Sunday (local time) with an Instagram post of her thoughtful gift from her husband.

In the picture, Simpson and Johnson, a former football professional, smiled as they stood together behind a large purple crystal, which was shaped like a butterfly. The 'With You' singer wrote in the caption, "Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."

The actress explained that the crystal butterfly is a "dream gift" of hers, which "anyone who knows [her] at all" would recognize. Simpson finished off the post with a quote: "'Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.'"The romantic line is from Emily Bronte's classic novel 'Wuthering Heights'.

The pair began dating in 2010 and married in 2014. They have three children: 8-year-old Maxwell, 7-year-old Ace, and 1-year-old Birdie. Previously, the songstress gushed over her beloved husband in an interview with Us Weekly.

She explained in February, "In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free. Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection."(ANI)