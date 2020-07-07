Left Menu
Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2’s release possible in 2020? What latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:55 IST
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was renewed but the release date is yet to be announced. Image Credit: Facebook / The Rising of the Shield Hero

The viewers are happy due to the renewal of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. The success of Season 1 was huge that opened doors for multiple seasons and the series creators are all set to work on the second season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was renewed but the release date is yet to be announced. And now it seems the creators will take time to announce the release of the second season as the world's health condition is not good at all.

As we all know, China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus has created a pandemic situation across the world, the entertainment industry is the worst hit among others. Almost all the projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the entertainment industry has incurred an unfathomable financial loss.

Good news for fans is that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is renewed along with Season 3. That's a beautiful thing!!! At least, fans do not need to worry about its continuation, which is already confirmed for further two seasons. The success of Season 1 beautifully opened doors for multiple seasons.

The series had a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership. Many avid viewers expected the second season in this year, but it seems the release will not place in 2020 based on the current pandemic situation.

The casting for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has yet to be revealed. But we are sure that Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles in the second season. The plot for Season 2 is also kept under wraps but some new faces will also be seen in interesting roles.

The story revolves around Naofumi Iwatani, the Japanese youth protagonist and his goal to become the World Cardinal Hero. He has only one weapon that is the shield. This makes him unique in the show.

The imminent Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will also see young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companion. They will also confront the new enemy in Season 2. The new enemy is said to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on the anime series.

