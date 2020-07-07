'I fall in love with you more every day': Mira Kapoor on 5th wedding anniversary with Sahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor on Tuesday penned down a long appreciation note for her star husband as the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Mira took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with Shahid and complimented the post with a note about the relationship she shares with him.

"5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend," she wrote. Mira further went on with the note extending gratitude to 'Kabir Singh' actor for supporting her and being her strength.

"Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you. You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I'm laughing at you," she wrote. "Please don't forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be "I am sorry" To many more years of us," she added.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 in a personal function in New Delhi. The couple is now parents to two children. (ANI)