Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renewed Young Justice Season 4 likely to have 26 episodes, release possible in 2020?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:39 IST
Renewed Young Justice Season 4 likely to have 26 episodes, release possible in 2020?
Fans will at least be happy that Young Justice Season 4 has been renewed in the San Diago Comic Con 2019. Image Credit: Facebook / Young Justice

Young Justice Season 4 is a highly anticipated American superhero animated television series fans have been waiting for since August last year. The series debuted with an hour-long special on November 26, 2010, with the airing of the first two episodes, 'Independence Day' and 'Fireworks'.

Fans will at least be happy that Young Justice Season 4 has been renewed in the San Diago Comic Con 2019. The fourth season is expected to be out in 2020 but the outbreak of China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. The majority of the projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The plot and cast for Young Justice Season 4 are yet to be announced. However, according to some experts, the fourth season will not have much change in the series' cast. The viewers can enjoy the previous voice cast artists in the fourth season.

Although the plot for Young Justice Season 4 is not revealed yet, still we can say that the imminent part of the thriller will continue from the spot where the last season left.

Young Justice Season 4 is highly expected to be comprised of 26 episodes. We don't have any hint on the number of episodes from the series creators but we can assume it based on the number of episodes of the first and third seasons. Both Season 1 and 3 consisted of 26 episodes while Season 2 consisted of 20 episodes.

Young Justice won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Individual in Animation and Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Animated Series. This American superhero animated television series was also nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards twice and Online Film & Television Association Award.

Young Justice Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

Also Read: Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

In France, study shows virus hit African immigrants hardest

Death rates among immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa doubled in France and tripled in the Paris region at the height of Frances coronavirus outbreak, according to a study from the French governments statistics agency released on Tuesday. Th...

Nuggets name Booth as general manager

The Denver Nuggets promoted Calvin Booth from assistant general manager to the teams vacant GM role on Tuesday. The Nuggets general manager post was vacated in April when Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls new executive vic...

Eagles' Jackson apologizes after posting anti-Semitic messages

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson issued an apology after posting an anti-Semitic message that he attributed to Adolf Hitler and admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on social media. The Eagles on Tuesday res...

Assam reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, toll 16; total cases up by 814 to 13,336

Assam reported two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 16, while 814 new positive cases pushed the states tally to 13,336, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Among the latest casualties is a woman, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020