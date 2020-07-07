Renewed Young Justice Season 4 likely to have 26 episodes, release possible in 2020?

Young Justice Season 4 is a highly anticipated American superhero animated television series fans have been waiting for since August last year. The series debuted with an hour-long special on November 26, 2010, with the airing of the first two episodes, 'Independence Day' and 'Fireworks'.

Fans will at least be happy that Young Justice Season 4 has been renewed in the San Diago Comic Con 2019. The fourth season is expected to be out in 2020 but the outbreak of China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. The majority of the projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The plot and cast for Young Justice Season 4 are yet to be announced. However, according to some experts, the fourth season will not have much change in the series' cast. The viewers can enjoy the previous voice cast artists in the fourth season.

Although the plot for Young Justice Season 4 is not revealed yet, still we can say that the imminent part of the thriller will continue from the spot where the last season left.

Young Justice Season 4 is highly expected to be comprised of 26 episodes. We don't have any hint on the number of episodes from the series creators but we can assume it based on the number of episodes of the first and third seasons. Both Season 1 and 3 consisted of 26 episodes while Season 2 consisted of 20 episodes.

Young Justice won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Individual in Animation and Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Animated Series. This American superhero animated television series was also nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards twice and Online Film & Television Association Award.

Young Justice Season 4 doesn't have an official release date.

