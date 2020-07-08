Shilpa Shetty gets nostalgic as action-thriller 'Dus' clocks 15 years

Left Menu
The action-thriller movie 'Dus' boasting an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Sunil Shetty, and others has completed 15 years of its release today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:38 IST
Still from the video shared by actor Sanjay Dutt featuring Shilpa Shetty to mark the 15-year completion of the movie 'Dus' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The action-thriller movie 'Dus' boasting an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Sunil Shetty, and others has completed 15 years of its release today. The 'Dhadkan' actor, Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday celebrated the occasion of her "special" film by reposting on Instagram a video that was earlier shared by actor Sanjay Dutt.

Alongside the clip, that featured several snippets from the movie, Shetty recalled the fond memories attached with the 2005 released multi starrer flick. Taking to the Instagram stories, she wrote: "Such a special film, such wonderful memories, and an absolutely delightful team that I worked with ...Can't believe it's been 15 years already!"

Earlier in the day, the 'Rocky' actor, Dutt, shared the special video on Instagram to mark the 15-year-completion of the movie and expressed his "absolute delight" to have worked on the film. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Nitin Manmohan, the action thriller film is based on the Indian Special Investigation Team (SIT) Officers. The movie also stars Zayed Kha, Dia Mirza, and Esha Deol in lead roles.

The plot of the film follows the head of the ATC, played by Dutt, and his team, as they embark on a mission to prevent a deadly terrorist attack planned by an international terrorist and criminal. The incident was to take place on 10 May, thus explaining the name of the film. The movie was widely loved by the audience upon release and was a commercial, critical success at the box office.

Composed by Vishal-Shekhar duo, the soundtrack of the movie, the song 'Dus Bahane' was well appreciated by the moviegoers. The song was also rejigged as 'Dus Bahane 2.0' for the recently released movie 'Baaghi 3'.(ANI)

