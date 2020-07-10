Michelle Williams, Oscar Isaac board HBO limited series ‘Scenes from a Marriage’

Actors Michelle Williams and Oscar Isaac are set to star in HBO's remake of Swedish master filmmaker Ingmar Bergman's 1973 miniseries "Scenes from a Marriage". The iconic six-part series was written and directed by Bergman for Swedish television, while the upcoming HBO remake will be adapted and helmed by "The Affair" co-creator Hagai Levi.

Michael Ellenberg's Media Res and Endeavor Content are producing the limited series. Williams and Isaac will also executive produce in addition to starring. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new version is said to re-examine the show's depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Bergman's "Scenes from a Marriage", starring Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson, was also condensed for a theatrical release, which debuted in 1974 in the US.