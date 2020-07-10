Jammu Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The second edition of Jammu Film Festival, schedule to be held in September, has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak, festival organisers announced on Friday. Festival directors Rakesh Roshan Bhat and Rohit Bhat said the team has not locked any new dates for the movie gala.

"Although Jammu Film Festival was the most awaited entertainment event of Jammu in 2020 owing to the huge success of its first edition in 2019, the core team has decided to postpone the event keeping in view the COVID situation" Rohit said. Rakesh added that the organising committee will announce the new schedule as soon as "the policy guidelines allow such events in future." To make the festival "bigger and better" in the second edition, the festival organisers have entered into a strategic partnership with a Mumbai-based media company PSJ Media Vision. Pratush Mishra, the partner of PSJ Media Vision, said the team is planning to go ahead with the event as and when the situation returns to normal. "It is an unfortunate situation that we have to postpone this event but our endeavour will be to do it in the best possible way when situation is normal and not create any overheads for administration or people of Jammu." The first edition of the two-day Jammu Film Festival was held last year on September 26 and 27. Thirty seven short films and documentaries from 11 countries were screened at the event.