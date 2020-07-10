Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘The Crown’ to be extended to six seasons

“The Crown” creator Peter Morgan and streaming platform Netflix have decided to extended the British royal drama to a sixth season that will take the series into the early 2000s.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:08 IST
‘The Crown’ to be extended to six seasons
File photo Image Credit:

"The Crown" creator Peter Morgan and streaming platform Netflix have decided to extended the British royal drama to a sixth season that will take the series into the early 2000s. "The Crown" was originally planned for six seasons, but earlier this year Morgan revealed that he was planning to end the series with season five as that was the "perfect time and place to stop." In a Twitter thread on Thursday, Netflix said Morgan believed it was necessary to come up with a sixth season to do "justice to the richness and complexity of the story" "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan said in a statement posted on Netflix's official Twitter page. The streaming giant confirmed that the sixth season will be the show's final.

Produced by Sony-backed Left Bank Pictures, the series wrapped shooting on season four, in which Oscar winner Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II, in mid-March. The season is expected to air sometime later this year. Season five will see actor Imelda Staunton replacing Colman as UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II, while Lesley Manville will take over the role of Princess Margaret from actor Helena Bonham Carter. The first two seasons of "The Crown" featured Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

The trio was replaced by Colman, Tobias Menzies and Carter for the third season and fourth season..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Amazon deforestation up in June, set for worst year in over a decade

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon rose for the 14th consecutive month in June, preliminary government data on Friday showed, heaping further pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro who is under fire for worsening destruction of the rainforest on...

Tennis-Wimbledon to disburse prize money in lieu of cancelled Championships

The prize money set aside for the Wimbledon Championships will be distributed to 620 players who were set to take part at this years cancelled tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis Club AELTC said on Friday. Wimbledon, which was initially...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in India's neighbourhood: Sources.

Defence Minister Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed regional security situation in Indias neighbourhood Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020