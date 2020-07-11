Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers to divorce after 10 years of marriage

Left Menu
Actors Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have decided to part ways after being married for a decade. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-07-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 12:06 IST
Actors Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have decided to part ways after being married for a decade. Hammer, 33, and Chambers, 37, announced their split in a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram accounts. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the actors said. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” they added

Hammer, best known for his performance in films "The Social Network" and "Call Me by Your Name", got married to the "Game plan" actor in 2010

They share two children -- daughter Harper Grace, five, and son Ford Douglas Armand, three.

