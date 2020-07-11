Matt Reeves working on 'The Batman' TV spin-off for HBO Max

Filmmaker Matt Reeves' is developing a TV spin-off of his upcoming "The Batman" movie for streaming platform HBO Max. Reeves will be writing the series with "Boardwalk Empire" creator Terence Winter reported Entertainment Weekly. The show, focusing on the Gotham City Police Department, will operate in the same story universe as Robert Pattinson-led "The Batman", which also features Jeffrey Wright in the role of detective or police commissioner James Gordon.

According to a press release issued by the streaming platform, the story will be an "examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City" and work to launch "a new Batman universe across multiple platforms." "This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a long-form format can afford and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream," Reeves said. It is unclear whether Wright and Pattinson would feature in the show.

Reeves' 6th & Idaho production company will produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television. Reeves will also serve as executive producer along with Winter and "The Batman" producer Dylan Clark. The show's announcement comes days after Reeves moved his overall television deal from Disney-owned 20th Century Fox Television to Warner Bros. TV. "The Batman" movie is scheduled to hit the theatres next year in October. The production on the project is currently on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.