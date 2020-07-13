Season two felt like putting on comfortable pair of shoes: ‘Hanna’ star Esme Creed-Miles

Left Menu
Farr had earlier said that he adapted “Hanna” into a series to give the female characters their own voice and decided to bring on board women directors to do justice to their journeys. The 20-year-old British actor believes that women directors can “empathise” more with female parts and have the ability to bring the character’s complexities on screen in a much refined way as compared to their male counterparts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:17 IST
Actor Esme Creed-Miles says it was her joy and privilege to return to the second season of "Hanna" , in which she plays the titular teenage assassin. In the first installment of the Amazon Prime Original series, based on Joe Wright-directed 2011 movie of the same, the actor was introduced as the trained assassin, whose skills are tested when she encounters a group intent on killing her.

The season two, penned by writer-creator David Farr, takes Hanna beyond the storyline of the film. Farr also co-wrote the movie with Seth Lochhead. The story moves to ‘The Meadows’, a boarding school-type facility for trainee teenage assassins, headed by “The Wedding Date” star Dermot Mulroney's antagonist John Carmichael.

"For me, getting to play Hanna and getting to know her as a character throughout the season one and then coming back to season two feels like putting on a really comfortable pair of shoes. It’s my joy and privilege to continue telling her story,” Creed-Miles told PTI in a Zoom roundtable with international journalists. Farr had earlier said that he adapted “Hanna” into a series to give the female characters their own voice and decided to bring on board women directors to do justice to their journeys.

The 20-year-old British actor believes that women directors can “empathise” more with female parts and have the ability to bring the character’s complexities on screen in a much refined way as compared to their male counterparts. "It is really fantastic when a woman is directing a story led by a female character. Considering that the series is written by a man (Farr), it is necessary to have women directors on board bringing that story to life.

“I believe women directors can empathise more with female characters. But I don’t think that discriminates against male directors in general.” Creed-Miles said she admires the way Hanna is written as a “neutral” character, not letting her gender define her actions. “Hanna grew up without the influence of male gaze being thrust in her face and that made an impact on who she was as a character. She is much more neutral and she doesn’t gender herself so much.” The actor wished she could imply the “neutral” approach in her real-life as well. “I’m a bit insecure, having grown up seeing models and with that general male gaze,” she added.

“Hanna” season two premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. It also stars actor Mireille Enos reprising her role as Marissa Wiegler and "Fleabag" actor Anthony Welsh as Leo Garner, Carmichael's right-hand man. Gianna Kiehl, Aine Rose Daly and Yasmin Monet Prince feature in supporting parts.

