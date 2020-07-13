Avatar 2 plot revealed by filmmaker, new snap shows underwater filming, other latest updates

Avatar 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. Fans have been waiting for the last 11 years for James Cameron's movie, which was rescheduled earlier for multiple times.

The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus from China's Wuhan. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss.

The cast and crew of Avatar 2 and James Cameron were back in New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the lockdown. The producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau and James Cameron received permit to enter New Zealand in early June.

A new image from the set of James Cameron's Avatar 2 hints an epic underwater action sequence. The franchise enthusiasts are enthralled by the possibilities of his filmmaking. His imminent sequels are expected to unearth opportunities to make him the multi-Oscar winning director and create history.

The producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau said in a conversation with One News that "one of the great things about the film industry is that our spending is quite diversified. We don't just spend money in one area. We spend money when we cater for 400 people a day – we go to the local market." According to him, the cast and crew approached the exemption application responsibly and followed every quarantine rule.

Speaking to the New Zealand news site RNZ in May Landau teased the plot of the sequels: "This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together.

"Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water. "I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it's to escape, to escape the world we're in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives," Landau said.

The title of Avatar 2 is 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' Avatar 3 is titled 'Avatar: The Seed Bearer.' Avatar 4 is titled 'Avatar: The Tulkun Rider' and Avatar 5 is titled 'Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.' BBC leaked these titles in November 2018.

Here're the names of cast of Avatar 2 – Sam Worthington, Duane Evans Jr, Zoe Saldana, Filip Geljo, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Britain Dalton to name a few.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

