Nigeria: BBNaija announces prize money and other offers for winner of Season 5

MultiChoice Nigeria, organizers of Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) has finally announced the prize money of Season 5. In a statement on Monday, the firm has revealed that the winner will walk away with N85 million grand prize, according to a news report by Premium Times.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year's supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year's supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Last year, the BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, won N30 million prize money, as well as other gifts.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, "The fifth season of BBNaija marks a major milestone in the reality TV series. We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings but also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic."