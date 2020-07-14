Left Menu
'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, a month after his demise

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:13 IST
Director Mukesh Chhabra with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A month after the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his close friend, and director of his last film - 'Dil Bechara' - Mukesh Chhabra on Tuesday remembered Rajput by posting several throwback pictures. Chhabra took to Instagram to post the throwback pictures from the set of the film 'Dil Bechara' and remembered the 'Kai Po Che!' actor.

Keeping his caption simple, Chhabra wrote that it has been exactly one month since Rajput's untimely demise and expressed sadness over never being able to get a phone call from Rajput. "Eik mahina ho gaya hai aaj. 'ab to kabhi phone bhi nahi aayega tera' (It has been one month today. Now you won't even call me ever)," he wrote in the caption.

Chhabra has worked with Rajput in his last film - 'Dil Bechara' - which is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. (ANI)

