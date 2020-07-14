Left Menu
Angelina Jolie advocates for 'education for refugee children' amid coronavirus crisis

Actor Angelina Jolie is advocating the right to education of refugee children in select countries amid coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:01 IST
Actor Angelina Jolie (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Angelina Jolie is advocating the right to education of refugee children in select countries amid coronavirus pandemic. According to Fox News, Jolie who is a special envoy of UNHCR, on Monday stated that children who lack access to proper remote learning tools may never return to school until something is done urgently during a UNESCO and UNHCR livestream.

"If you were a refugee child before the pandemic, you are already twice as likely to be out of school than other children," she said during the live stream, according to Gov.uk. "For millions of children and youth, schools are a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield. Classrooms offer protection -- or at least a reprieve -- from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances," she added.

The 45-year-old actor then stressed on the need for urgent practical assistance for refugee children. "Without urgent practical assistance, some of the children left without schooling worldwide due to the coronavirus may never set foot in a classroom again. We must find ways to try to ensure access to continuity of education for young people across the world," she said.

"Ensuring education for refugee children is something we can make happen, if we all come together," she concluded. According to Fox News, the purpose of the livestream was in the hopes that other countries will match the aid the United Kingdom has budgeted for 10 of the world's poorest refugee populated countries, according to UNESCO.(ANI)

