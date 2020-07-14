Left Menu
Is The Sims 5 in production? Know what Andrew Wilson talks on imminent video game

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:04 IST
Is The Sims 5 in production? Know what Andrew Wilson talks on imminent video game
With the global lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, the developmental work for The Sims 5 had been affected. Image Credit: Facebook / The Sims

Little has been revealed about The Sims 5, but the video game enthusiasts are passionately waiting for its release. Albeit nothing official has been confirmed yet on The Sims 5's release, still there is a ray of hope that a new title is underway.

The Sims 5 will be definitely be released at some time in future. The Sims 4 may be getting enough updates including expansions, but it's time for the Electronic Arts to step up their game and focus the new game into the market. The Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Arts, Andrew Wilson hinted that new Sims franchise is in the pipeline.

"Typically, what The Sims has done is really focus on fulfilling the motivations of inspirations, escape, creation, self-improvement, and not necessarily focus as much on social interaction and competition," Andrew Wilson said. From his statement, we get the clarity that The Sims 5 is in production.

With the global lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, the developmental work for The Sims 5 had been affected. The coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan has brought devastation in the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill.

It is true that the Electronic Arts has not announced the launch of The Sims 5, but the videogame aficionados suggest that the gaming giant EA would release the new game in early 2021. Maxis has not revealed if they are currently working on The Sims 5, but it seems highly likely that the game will hit shelves sooner than later.

"As Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation – cross-platforms and a cloud of a neighbourhood world, you should imagine while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement, motivations," Wilson explained, adding that such elements will "become a part of The Sims experience in the years to come," Andrew Wilson said while hinting that they were pondering over what future instalments of The Sims could be like.

The Sims 5 is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the video games.

