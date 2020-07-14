Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjana Sanghi pens emotional note for co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Today marks the completion of one month since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an incident that shook his fans, and celebrities alike. His co-star Sanjana Sanghi on Tuesday remembered the late star by posting an emotional note.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:56 IST
Sanjana Sanghi pens emotional note for co-star Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor Sanjana Sanghi with late star Sushant Singh Rajput (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Today marks the completion of one month since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an incident that shook his fans, and celebrities alike. His co-star Sanjana Sanghi on Tuesday remembered the late star through an emotional note. The duo worked together for the first, and for the last time, in the upcoming romantic drama 'Dil Bechara', that will premiere on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

Sharing an emotional note on Instagram stories, Sanghi penned about the memories, the long-lasting wounds, and her disbelief over the untimely death of the 'Kai Po Che' actor. [{4a32d2aa-b0d4-4030-979a-954d1ebdd9c1:intradmin/Sanjana_Sanghi_inline_14-7-20.PNG}]

"Whoever said time helps all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding- of moments that now will forever remain memories, of laughs together that was but will never again be, of questions, that will remain unanswered, of disbelief, that only keeps growing," she wrote. The 23-year-old actor, who plays the lead and romantic interest of Rajput in 'Dil Bechara' further wrote: "But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country's children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity."

Adding hashtags "Sushant Singh Rajput" and "Thinking of you", Sanghi vowed that she "will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled" just like, as she said, how Sushant always wanted her to do. "Except, you'd promised we'd do it all together," the actor concluded.

Sanjana Sanghi has been posting several photos, and behind the scenes videos from their forthcoming movie 'Dil Bechara'. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. The makers of the movie have already kept the audience amazed by sharing multiple lovely posters, music tracks, and also the trailer of the movie.

The upcoming romantic drama holds a special place in millions of movie enthusiast's hearts as it is the final movie of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls as investor sentiment recovers despite virus surge

Dollar gives up gains vs most major currencies Euro rebounds, eyes on EU recovery fund talks Sterling withers as UK GDP disappoints Graphic World FX rates in 2019 httptmsnrt.rs2egbfVh Adds details, new quotes, latest pricesBy Tommy Wilke...

Singapore economy contracts 41% on quarterly basis

Singapores economy entered recession in the April-June quarter, contracting 12.6 from the same period a year earlier. Preliminary data reported on Tuesday showed the economy contracting 41.2 in quarterly terms in April-June as the city-stat...

NCLAT upholds NCLT order to initiate insolvency against HDIL, rejects Rakesh Wadhwan's plea

The NCLAT has upheld the NCLT order to initiate insolvency proceedings against HDIL, and rejected the plea of its promoter Rakesh Wadhwan. A three-member bench of the appellate tribunal observed that the NCLT had given ample opportunity to ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Lockdown in global tech hub hits stocks

Global stocks slipped on Tuesday, oil fell and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on optimism as earnings season got underway.MSCIs All-Country World I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020