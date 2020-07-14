Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Glee' cast gathers, hold hands at Lake Piru paying tribute to co-star Naya Rivera

The members of the hit show 'Glee' gathered at Lake Piru to pay a moving yet powerful tribute to their co-star Naya Rivera, who was confirmed dead by authorities, days after she disappeared during a lake trip with her young son.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:12 IST
'Glee' cast gathers, hold hands at Lake Piru paying tribute to co-star Naya Rivera
Late actor Naya Rivera (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The members of the hit show 'Glee' gathered at Lake Piru to pay a moving yet powerful tribute to their co-star Naya Rivera, who was confirmed dead by authorities, days after she disappeared during a lake trip with her young son. According to Variety, the actor's body was identified at Ventur County's Lake Piru where she had gone for boating with her four-year-old son, earlier on Wednesday.

The news of her body being found at the lake was confirmed by the Ventura County Sheriff during a press conference on Monday. The cast of the American musical comedy series 'Glee' came together and held hands on the shore of Lake Piru, an hour before the press conference, reported Variety. The photos of the powerful tribute have then been making rounds on the Internet since then.

Dave Quinn, a reporter, and a journalist took to his official Twitter handle today and shared the picture. This is not the first time that the cast of 'Glee' had to go through such a tragic loss. Seven years ago, again on July 13, the cast lost one of their other co-star - Cory Monteith, who died as a result of "mixed drug toxicity" of heroin and alcohol. He was 31.

Naya Rivera is known for portraying the character of Lopez from 2009 to 2015 which was the finale of the show. She has received several nominations at Grammys, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Teen Choice Awards for her role in 'Glee.' Born in Valencia, California, Rivera appeared in several commercials as a toddler and made her debut with CBS sitcom 'The Royal Family' at the age of four.

She had worked in shows like 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' 'Family Matters,' and 'Baywatch,' before the age of ten years old. She worked in several, television series thereafter before finally landing into 'Glee.' (ANI)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt includes Yoga &Naturopathy in battle against COVID-19, says over 61k benefited

Chennai, July 14 PTI The Tamil Nadu government, which has included Yoga and Naturopathy in addition to Siddha as add on for COVID-19 treatment has found this method improves the lung health and enhances immunity of the persons concerned. Ov...

UK economy limps out of COVID-19 slump as dire 2020 unfolds

Britains economy stumbled out of its coronavirus-induced slump in May, dashing hopes of a swift rebound as government budget forecasters said it was on course for its worst year since pre-industrial times. The gross domestic product grew le...

UK imposes ban on China's Huawei, all 5G kit to be removed by 2027

Huawei will be completely removed from the UKs 5G networks by the end of 2027, the UK government announced on Tuesday after a review by the countrys National Cyber Security Centre NCSC on the impact of US sanctions against the Chinese telec...

Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting escalates, 13 killed

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces escalated Tuesday, with Azerbaijan reporting seven more troops killed, including a general, and Armenia saying it has lost two servicemen. Skirmishes on the volatile border between the two So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020