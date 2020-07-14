Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Lord of the Rings' series will be 'incredible', says Will Poulter

"Black Mirror" star Will Poulter has confirmed that he dropped out of the highly-anticipated "Lord of the Rings" series due to scheduling conflicts, but he is looking forward to watching the Amazon Prime Video series.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:14 IST
'Lord of the Rings' series will be 'incredible', says Will Poulter

"Black Mirror" star Will Poulter has confirmed that he dropped out of the highly-anticipated "Lord of the Rings" series due to scheduling conflicts, but he is looking forward to watching the Amazon Prime Video series. "Game of Thrones" actor Robert Aramayo stepped in for Poulter after his exit from the project in December 2019.

"Unfortunately, there's no particularly interesting story, other than the fact that there was a last-minute change to the schedule, which meant that there was a clash for me and I was unable to do it," the actor told NME. The 27-year-old actor added he is eagerly waiting for the finished product.

"I have utmost respect for everyone involved in that project. And I have no doubt it's going to be incredible," Poulter said. JA Bayona, known for helming "Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom" , will direct the first two episodes of the show, which has already received a second season renewal by Amazon.

Bayona will also serve as executive producer alongside partner Belen Atienza. The series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning trilogy. It will explore the story set before the events in the first "LOTR" novel, "The Fellowship of the Ring".

The show's core cast, yet to be confirmed by the streamer, includes Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh and Joseph Mawle. The series has been given the green light to continue production in New Zealand after the country was declared coronavirus-free in the first week of June..

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt includes Yoga &Naturopathy in battle against COVID-19, says over 61k benefited

Chennai, July 14 PTI The Tamil Nadu government, which has included Yoga and Naturopathy in addition to Siddha as add on for COVID-19 treatment has found this method improves the lung health and enhances immunity of the persons concerned. Ov...

UK economy limps out of COVID-19 slump as dire 2020 unfolds

Britains economy stumbled out of its coronavirus-induced slump in May, dashing hopes of a swift rebound as government budget forecasters said it was on course for its worst year since pre-industrial times. The gross domestic product grew le...

UK imposes ban on China's Huawei, all 5G kit to be removed by 2027

Huawei will be completely removed from the UKs 5G networks by the end of 2027, the UK government announced on Tuesday after a review by the countrys National Cyber Security Centre NCSC on the impact of US sanctions against the Chinese telec...

Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting escalates, 13 killed

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces escalated Tuesday, with Azerbaijan reporting seven more troops killed, including a general, and Armenia saying it has lost two servicemen. Skirmishes on the volatile border between the two So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020