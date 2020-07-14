Kartik Aaryan urges fans to keep safe amid surge in coronavirus cases

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, actor Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself and reminded his fans to keep themselves safe. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor put out his picture on Instagram wherein he is seen insisting fans to be safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the picture, Aaryan is seen sporting a black high-neck sweater, which he has dragged upwards to cover his eyes and mouth along with his ears. He is also shown keeping his index finger on his mouth, with glasses on his eyes as the face is shown covered with the sweater.

Along with the picture, Kartik asked his fans to keep their face and mouth covered amid the coronavirus pandemic. He captioned the picture as, "Safety First !!#PoseLikeKartikAaryan." (along with face with a medical mask, smiling face wearing sunglasses, and shushing face emojis) With the post hitting Instagram, fans and celebrity followers, including Aparshakti Khurrana liked the post that garnered more than 53 thousand likes within an hour of being posted.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor is known for his quirky Instagram content and epic monologues in films. He keeps treating his fans with funny and exciting posts. Earlier, Aaryan found a quirky way to use the camera lens, which is conventionally used for film shooting. He posted a picture of himself where he is seen sitting and enjoying a beverage in a lens-shaped mug. (ANI)