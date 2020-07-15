Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jim Carrey's 'Kidding' cancelled after two seasons

We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically-acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work," the network said in a statement. The series marked Carrey's first regular TV role since his days on the 1990s sketch show "In Living Color".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:04 IST
Jim Carrey's 'Kidding' cancelled after two seasons
Jim Carrey (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Showtime comedy-drama, starring Jim Carrey, will not return for a third season, the network has announced. According to Deadline, the show, created by Dave Holstein, aired its second season earlier this year on the premium cabler.

Carrey played Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children's television, who also anchors a multimillion-dollar branding empire. But when his family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. "After two seasons, 'Kidding' has concluded its run on Showtime. We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically-acclaimed, and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry, and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work," the network said in a statement.

The series marked Carrey's first regular TV role since his days in the 1990s sketch show "In Living Color" . The project will also reunite Carrey with "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" director Michel Gondry. "Kidding" also starred Judy Greer, Catherine Keener, Frank Langella, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris, and Justin Kirk.

Carrey executive produced the show as well along with Holstein, Gondry, Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman, and Jim Garavente.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Stabbings in southern Norway leave woman dead, two injured

Norwegian police say three women were stabbed, one of them fatally, in a small town in the south of the country late Tuesday. Police said Wednesday that the stabbings took place in various spots in the town of Sarpsborg, some 80 kilometers ...

China accuses Britain of helping Washington hurt Huawei

Chinas government accused Britain on Wednesday of colluding with Washington to hurt Chinese companies after tech giant Huawei was blocked from working on a next-generation mobile phone network. The British government announced Tuesday that ...

AICC dissolves all district and block Congress committees in Rajasthan, new committees to be formed soon: Avinash Pande.

AICC dissolves all district and block Congress committees in Rajasthan, new committees to be formed soon Avinash Pande....

Woman crushed to death by BEST bus in Mumbai; driver held

A 25-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding BEST bus on SV Road in the western suburb of Jogeshwari here, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the bus driver for rash and negligent driving, an official said.The inci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020