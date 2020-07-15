Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jana Kramer says she auditioned for 'Real Housewives' franchise

American singer Jana Kramer recently revealed that she has auditioned to join the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:21 IST
Jana Kramer says she auditioned for 'Real Housewives' franchise
Jana Kramer. Image Credit: ANI

American singer Jana Kramer recently revealed that she has auditioned to join the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' According to Fox News, the 36-year-old songstress revealed about auditioning for the show in an episode of her podcast 'Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin.'

During the podcast, Kramer spoke with 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' stars Joe and Melissa Gorga about filming during the coronavirus when the 'I Hope It Rains' singer announced her news. According to People magazine, Kramer said, "I was going to say something, but I wasn't sure if I could say it. We might have auditioned for a certain 'Housewives' thing, but we haven't heard back yet."

Despite the audition, Kramer said she's a bit apprehensive of joining the cast. She explained, "I would be so afraid that we'd be eaten alive and spit out and then like cancelled the next day."

To which Melissa responded, "You'll be so cute and loved and real." As per Kramer, she auditioned because she and Caussin, "weren't doing anything else" while in quarantine.

"We haven't heard anything, so I'm like maybe we were just boring people," Kramer said. The former 'One Tree Hill' actor' also elaborated, explaining that she had auditioned for the 'Beverly Hills' franchise, confirming she would have to move to the area if she were cast.

Caussin explained that the pair had lived in the area before they moved to Nashville, while Kramer made note of her friendship with current 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast member Teddi Mellencamp. Kramer confessed, "Teddi is a friend, but I have not heard anything, so I'm sure it's not going any further."

The 'I got the boy' songstress Kramer said, "I get hated on a lot because I'm very sarcastic. I wouldn't want to filter myself too much ... I have a hard time with criticism and I don't know how I could handle that." She also revealed that the audition process took place in May and included multiple phone calls and virtual meetings.

Following the meetings, Kramer said Mellencamp, told her that she'd heard the audition "went good." (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi says India, EU natural partners, committed to strengthening relations

Terming India and the European Union natural partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for creating an action-oriented agenda to foster the partnership and said he is committed to making relations deep and comprehensive. Ad...

UN warns of dangerous drop in vaccinations during COVID pandemic

Levels of childhood immunisations against dangerous diseases such as measles, tetanus and diphtheria have dropped alarmingly during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting millions of children at risk, United Nations agencies said on Wednesday. The ...

Nearly one billion people scared of losing homes or land, poll finds

By Zoe Tabary LONDON, July 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Almost one billion people around the world fear losing their homes or land within five years, with owners and tenants in Burkina Faso and the Philippines the most concerned, a surve...

EXCLUSIVE-'There will be people in jail': Mexico plans arrests soon in tax crackdown

Mexico could issue arrest warrants for suspected tax dodgers by September, a top prosecutor said, as the government ramps up an aggressive campaign to squeeze more revenue out of businesses and end years of what it calls weak tax collection...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020