Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Love you Abba': Sara Ali Khan shares adorable throwback picture with father Saif

Reminiscing about her childhood memories with father Saif Ali Khan, actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday shared father-daughter love with a priceless throwback picture.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:43 IST
'Love you Abba': Sara Ali Khan shares adorable throwback picture with father Saif
Picture shared by Sara Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing about her childhood memories with father Saif Ali Khan, actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday shared father-daughter love with a priceless throwback picture. The 24-year-old star put out an extremely adorable picture on Instagram, in which Sara is seen cutely posing along with the 'Hum Tum' actor. In the capture, Sara looks loveable in her neatly parted clipped hair, while she poses along with her star father, as they both pose by looking at the camera.

In the snap, Saif is seen sporting a white Walt Disney t-shirt, with peace, heart and mickey mouse emojis on it. Relating to the Walt Disney tee of her dad, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star captioned the post as, "The one person that has always been the definition of peace, the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse." She added, "Love you Abba." (along with father-daughter emoji).

Celebrity followers including Soha Ali Khan liked the post that garnered more than 79 thousand likes within an hour of being posted. Lately, Sara has been regularly updating her fans on her lockdown activities via her social media posts.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with adorable throwback pictures and recalled her childhood days. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No time frame to conclude BTIA; India, EU will take discussions forward: MEA

There is no set time frame for the conclusion of the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA but India and the European Union EU have to take the discussions forward, said Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary West, sai...

Kerala Blasters sign Ritwik Kumar Das for upcoming ISL season

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder, Ritwik Kumar Das for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League ISL. The midfielder will be joining the club from Real Kashmir FC, where he made 11 appearances. H...

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

A federal judge has denied an Iowa drug kingpins requests to delay his execution, which is scheduled for Friday. US District Judge Leonard Strand wrote Tuesday that he would not intervene to delay Dustin Honkens execution date due to the co...

US toughens stance against 2 Russian gas pipelines to Europe

The Trump administration on Wednesday hardened its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian pipelines by ending sanctions exemptions for companies involved in the projects and warning theyll be subject to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020