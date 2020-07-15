'Love you Abba': Sara Ali Khan shares adorable throwback picture with father Saif

Reminiscing about her childhood memories with father Saif Ali Khan, actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday shared father-daughter love with a priceless throwback picture. The 24-year-old star put out an extremely adorable picture on Instagram, in which Sara is seen cutely posing along with the 'Hum Tum' actor. In the capture, Sara looks loveable in her neatly parted clipped hair, while she poses along with her star father, as they both pose by looking at the camera.

In the snap, Saif is seen sporting a white Walt Disney t-shirt, with peace, heart and mickey mouse emojis on it. Relating to the Walt Disney tee of her dad, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star captioned the post as, "The one person that has always been the definition of peace, the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse." She added, "Love you Abba." (along with father-daughter emoji).

Celebrity followers including Soha Ali Khan liked the post that garnered more than 79 thousand likes within an hour of being posted. Lately, Sara has been regularly updating her fans on her lockdown activities via her social media posts.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with adorable throwback pictures and recalled her childhood days. (ANI)