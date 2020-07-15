Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shawn Mendes Foundation, Global Citizen commit 250,000 USD in scholarships

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has committed 250,000 USD through his Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF) and in partnership with the non-profit organisation Global Citizen to fund the Global Citizen Academy, a 'leadership experience' for high school graduates.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:55 IST
Shawn Mendes Foundation, Global Citizen commit 250,000 USD in scholarships
Shawn Mendes. Image Credit: ANI

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has committed 250,000 USD through his Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF) and in partnership with the non-profit organisation Global Citizen to fund the Global Citizen Academy, a 'leadership experience' for high school graduates. According to Variety, awarding need-based scholarships, the program is designed with Minerva Project and will feature its own curriculum and program of speakers diving into social issues such as racial justice, climate change and human rights.

In addition, the 'Never Be Alone' crooner will be serving as Global Youth Chair for the Academy tasked with amplifying recruitment worldwide. Mendes will also help curate speakers for the Academy's 'Leadership In Action' series. While announcing the commitment, Mendes said: "Our world needs young leaders now more than ever. It's been truly inspiring to watch so many young activists use their voices. By working with Global Citizen Academy, my hope is that we can empower many more young people around the world with the resources and tools they need to make an impact."

"In recent months many have called on Gen Z -- and, specifically, this year's high school graduates -- to step up and lead," added Abby Falik, Global Citizen Year founder and CEO. "Some have called for a year of service, others have called for a national corps. But until now, no one has provided a clear and tangible way to do it. We're thrilled to partner with Shawn and his Foundation to launch Global Citizen Academy: a powerful new pathway for young people who are ready to get in the arena, level up and lead... To anyone around the world who is inspired by Shawn's activism and leadership, I hope you'll join us. This is your chance to become the kind of leader our world needs now." Mendes' foundation was founded in 2019 and it seeks to inspire the youth of today and to empower them to bring change by taking action and giving back. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No time frame to conclude BTIA; India, EU will take discussions forward: MEA

There is no set time frame for the conclusion of the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA but India and the European Union EU have to take the discussions forward, said Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary West, sai...

Kerala Blasters sign Ritwik Kumar Das for upcoming ISL season

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder, Ritwik Kumar Das for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League ISL. The midfielder will be joining the club from Real Kashmir FC, where he made 11 appearances. H...

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

A federal judge has denied an Iowa drug kingpins requests to delay his execution, which is scheduled for Friday. US District Judge Leonard Strand wrote Tuesday that he would not intervene to delay Dustin Honkens execution date due to the co...

US toughens stance against 2 Russian gas pipelines to Europe

The Trump administration on Wednesday hardened its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian pipelines by ending sanctions exemptions for companies involved in the projects and warning theyll be subject to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020