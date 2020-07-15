Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Piku' is Deepika Padukone's most favourite character on big screen

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone on Wednesday revealed that 'Piku' has been her most favourite character played by her on the big screen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:12 IST
'Piku' is Deepika Padukone's most favourite character on big screen
A still from 'Piku' featuring Deepika Padukone and late star Irrfan Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone on Wednesday revealed that 'Piku' has been her most favourite character played by her on the big screen. Earlier in the day, Padukone took to Instagram to interact with her fans in an 'Ask Me Anything session'.

Amid scores of fans' questions, one of her admirers asked: "From the characters you've played so far, which one is your favorite?" To which the actor replied with "Piku."

The character she played in the 2015 released movie is touted as probably the best performance by Deepika and she feels no different. She plays a simple, independent woman, who lived life on her terms. 'Piku' was a very realistic character, who though with a frowning forehead dealt with her father Amitabh Bachchan's childlike behaviour. The movie also starred the late actor Irrfan Khan.

The 'Cocktail' actor was also asked about her post coronavirus lockdown bucket list, and she said "a visit to her parents and sister Anisha in Bengaluru" In another question about her weird talents, the 34-year-old wrote, "My husband (Ranveer Singh) or sister would be the best people to answer that! I am sure they have quite a few to share! "

She also revealed that "white rice with rasam and mango pickle" is her favourite food. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021

The International Olympic Committee IOC remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Japan and the IO...

Johnny Depp's former estate manager found star's severed fingertip, court hears

Hollywood star Johnny Depps former estate manager told Londons High Court on Wednesday that he found a piece of the actors severed finger following his alleged confrontation with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp, 57, is suing the publisher of Brit...

Swiss insurers oppose immigration changes, Swiss Re head tells paper

Switzerlands insurance industry is against tightening the countrys immigration rules, a move that will be put to voters this year, Swiss Re Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler told Handelszeitung newspaper. Mumenthaler is the latest busin...

Lebanon must stay neutral to stave off poverty, patriarch says

Lebanon needs to stay neutral to be saved from hunger and poverty, its senior Christian cleric said on Wednesday, urging Lebanese to keep out of conflicts in Arab countries but denying he was referring specifically to the Iranian-backed Hez...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020