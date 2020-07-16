Shraddha Kapoor pens note of gratitude to her fans and wellwishers

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor today pens down a thanks note to her fan clubs, well-wishers. The Bollywood diva took to social media and wrote,

To all my dearest, sweetest, gems, babudis, fanchlubs and well-wishers,I'hve been going through all the vidoes, posts and edits that you have made with so much love and I am so so so humbled and overwhelmed!

I am here because of you all.I wish you all lots and lots of love right back along with peace and happiness.Please take the best care of yourselves, spread peace and kindness and keep shining bright! Thank you Thank You Thank you, 50 Million times !

Shraddha