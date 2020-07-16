Left Menu
Shraddha Kapoor thanks fans as they celebrate her 50 Million followers on Instagram

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Thursday extended gratitude to her fans through a handwritten letter, days after they celebrated her Instagram follower mark hitting 50 Million with different artwork.

16-07-2020
Actor Shraddha Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Thursday extended gratitude to her fans through a handwritten letter, days after they celebrated her Instagram follower mark hitting 50 Million with different artwork. The 'Baaghi 3' actor took to Twitter and posted pictures of the letters that she had written for her fans in English, Hindi, and Marathi.

She began the letter by stating that she has been going through the videos, edits, and other artwork that her fans have been creating to celebrate her Instagram followers shooting up to 50 Million. "To all my dearest, sweetest, gems, babudis, fan clubs, and well-wishers, I have been going through all the videos, posts, and edits that you have made with so much love and I am so so humbled and overwhelmed!" Kapoor's letter read.

She further dedicated her success to her fans and wished love, peace, and happiness to all her fans. "I am here because of you all. I wish you all lots and lots of love right back along with peace and happiness. Please take the best care of yourselves, spread peace and kindness, and keep shining bright," she wrote.

The 33-year-old actor ended the note by thanking her fans, "50 Million times." "Thank You, Thank You, Thank You, 50 Million Times!, -- Shraddha," read her letter.

The 'Ek Villian' actor's fans have been showering love since Saturday when the number of followers on her Instagram surpassed 50-Million mark. Kapoor is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram where she keeps her fans well-posted by sharing her personal and professional life. (ANI)

