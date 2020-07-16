'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' to premiere on Netflix on August 12

Actor Janvi Kapoor on Thursday revealed that her upcoming film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' will release on Netflix on August 12. Kapoor took to Instagram to post short GIFs of herself, and her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi from the film and made the announcement of the release of the movie.

"Proud to bring to you the story of India's first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. A journey that I hope will inspire you the way that it has inspired me. Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl is landing on 12th August to your #Netflix screens!" she wrote in the caption. The film chronicles the journey of the first Indian woman air force officer to enter a war zone - Gunjan Saxena - which will be portrayed by Janhvi in the film.

Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war. Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

The upcoming biopic is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. (ANI)