Netflix India announces 17 upcoming titles including 12 Hindi films

Netflix on Thursday announced 17 new Indian original titles including 12 Hindi films that will premiere on the platform. The official announcement was made on Netflix India's Twitter account through a video reel that showcased each of the 17 Indian original titles.

Hindi films that are set to premiere on Netflix include Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' director Anurag Basu's multi-starer flick 'Ludo,' Sanjay Dutt's Army drama 'Torbaaz,' Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's revenge drama 'AK vs AK,' and Kajol and Mithila Palkar starrer 'Tribhanga.' Other films that will release on Netflix are Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma starrer 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,' megastar Shah Rukh Khan produced Bobby Deol starrer, 'Class of 83,' Yami Gautam's 'Ginny Weds Sunny,' Punjabi original 'Kaali Khuhi,' animated feature 'Bombay Rose.'

Two other films 'Serious Men,' and 'Raat Akeli Hai' are also a part of the bouquet and both films have Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Besides these 12 films, there are five drama series including Ishaan Khattar and Tabu starrer 'A Suitable Boy' which is adapted from Mira Nair's best-selling novel of the same name.

The other four drama series include 'Masaba Masaba', 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag,' 'Bombay Begums' and 'Mismatched.' The release dates of the new titles will be revealed soon by the online video streaming platform. (ANI)