Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rhea gets rape-murder threats, asks cybercrime cell for action

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday requested the cyber crime cell to look into rape and murder threats she has been receiving ever since the death of close friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:14 IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / rhea_chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday requested the cybercrime cell to look into rape and murder threats she has been receiving ever since the death of a close friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences beyond shocked

Chakraborty, in particular, was subjected to online hate with users blaming her for Rajput's suicide. The 28-year-old actor eventually disabled the comments section of her Instagram page. Sharing a screenshot of a hate message she received on Instagram, Chakraborty said while she had ignored many abusive texts sent to her in the past month, the harassment was now unbearable. "I was called a gold digger. kept quiet I was called a murderer. I kept quiet, I was slut-shamed, I kept quiet. "But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me raped and murdered if I don't commit suicide @mannu_raaut?" the actor wrote tagging one of the accounts from which she received a threat. No one should be subjected to this kind of "toxicity and harassment", she added

Chakraborty, known for films such as "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", further tagged the cyber cell and requested the authorities to look into the threats. "I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. Enough is enough," she wrote. Shortly after Rajput's death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police would also probe the angle of "professional rivalry", which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide. On June 18, Chakraborty was called to Bandra police station to record her statement.

