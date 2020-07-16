Left Menu
Times Network to release a special documentary on COVID-19

"Conflict", a special two-part documentary chronicling the lives of frontline workers, will be aired on Times Network this week. "Chronicling the impact of the pandemic on the lives of a multitude of professionals, the documentary series showcases a compelling narrative of courage and perseverance in our collective fight against the virus.

Updated: 16-07-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:23 IST
"Conflict", a special two-part documentary chronicling the lives of frontline workers, will be aired on Times Network this week. The first part of the documentary, titled "Conflict: Life At The Red Line" will air on July 18 at 7pm on Times Now, Times Now World, Mirror Now, a press release issued said.

Shot across four cities during the lockdown, the documentary will narrate moving stories of frontline warriors working tirelessly amid the pandemic, depicting their daily challenges, scrutiny from the public and balancing their commitment to their duties, which conflicts with their love for their families. "Chronicling the impact of the pandemic on the lives of a multitude of professionals, the documentary series showcases a compelling narrative of courage and perseverance in our collective fight against the virus. "We believe these stories of resilience are critical to be told as it captures the perspectives of some of the most valiant lives braving the consequences of this pandemic," Vivek Srivastava, president - Strategy and Business Head, News and English Entertainment Cluster, Times Network, said in a statement. The second part of the documentary, "Conflict: Touch Me Not", slated to air in August, offers an insight into the lives of service professionals, whose livelihood depends on human contact. The documentary will show compelling stories from Mumbai's Kamathipura, home to thousands of sex workers, mehendi artiste from Delhi and makeup artist from Mumbai. COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 30,000 mark in a single day for the first time pushing the tally to 9,68,876 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 24,915 with 606 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

