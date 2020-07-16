Assamese short film maker working on full-length feature film on sports

Assamese filmmaker Rajya Teron, whose short films have made it to a number of festivals across the world, says he is now working on a full-length feature film, which will be the first sports action drama in the state. The 27-year-old actor and filmmaker, who is quite vocal on social media over day-to-day political happenings, believes that those making movies should explore any development and express their views freely as films represent the society and its people.

"I am writing the screenplay of my first feature film. It will be a sports action drama. This is a subject that no filmmaker in Assam has touched yet," Teron told PTI in an interview. He did not divulge more about the story, only saying he is looking for a producer and has already spoken to a few for financing his maiden feature film venture.

"I was planning to meet a few more producers, but the situation suddenly changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then lockdown was again imposed in Guwahati. Now I don't know when the situation will normalise," he said. Sprinter Hima Das, boxers Loveleena Borgohain and Ankushita Boro, and shooter Hriday Hazarika have excelled on national and international platforms and have brought laurels to the country and Assam.

The Guwahati-based filmmaker, however, said that finding a producer is a difficult job, especially for young people like him as they usually like to invest with established directors. "Finding a producer is a big challenge for new filmmakers. Once they are convinced, then they support. But breaking the ice for the first time is very important and difficult," he added.

Teron is also in the process of making his third short film "Jennifer", which he said will be a suspense thriller. "I have planned to do the shooting in October if everything goes fine. I was looking to conduct the audition for this short, but then the pandemic hit us... I always prefer to work with new actors than the established ones," he said.

An alumni of the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Teron has written and directed two well-applauded short films -- "Teratoma" (2018) and "3 Pieces of Life" (2019). While "Teratoma" was screened at two film festivals, "3 Pieces of Life" has already travelled to 10 national and international festivals with the latest being the 3rd Jharkhand International Film Festival Awards 2020.

"3 Pieces of Life" was also screened at 2nd Nepal Cultural International Film Festival 2019, LaLiva International Film Festival 2020 in Spain, Lift Off Sessions 2020 in the United Kingdom and International Film Festival of Bucovina 2020 in Ukraine. Asked about his strongly-worded political comments on social media, Teron said filmmakers represent the society and they have a responsibility towards the people.

"I openly express my personal understanding of the society and what's wrong about it as we are a part of the society and a lot of people admire us. People look up to filmmakers and stars, so we should express what is correct or wrong. "Politics is not that bad, but our politicians have made it nasty. That is why we should speak up, only then common people will know what is right or wrong," he added.

Today, common people are "scared", the director said. "Fake news is affecting us all. We as filmmakers need to counter these. Many people are already doing it and we should also join them. It's our responsibility to the society and the country," he said.