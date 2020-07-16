Left Menu
10 years of 'Udaan': Vikramaditya Motwane, Rajat Barmecha look back on the 'special' film

It helped you, moved you, discomforted you, motivated you," he captioned a behind-the-scenes video from the film's sets on Instagram. Singh, who played Maninder, one of Rohan's school friends, thanked the audience for giving the love to "Udaan" over the years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:40 IST
Director Vikramaditya Motwane's coming-of-age drama "Udaan" turned 10 on Thursday and the filmmaker, along with actors Rajat Barmecha, Manjot Singh, and Anand Tiwari expressed gratitude towards people for their love towards the "special" movie. The critically-acclaimed title, which released on July 16, 2010, was Motwane's directorial debut as well as the first Bollywood gig for Barmecha. The film was selected to compete in the Un Certain Regard category at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival and also won many awards at home.

"Udaan" follows the story of Rohan (Barmecha), who is forced to live with his oppressive father, played by Ronit Roy, in Jamshedpur after he is expelled from boarding school. "Ten years... Nothing but love and gratitude for everyone who worked on and supported the film," Motwane wrote on Instagram alongside a still of the leading man from the film with the English subtitle 'Who knows what lies ahead'.

Barmecha said "Udaan" is special not only for the ones who worked on the film, but also who watched it. "... and it changed something in you. It helped you, moved you, discomforted you, motivated you," he captioned a behind-the-scenes video from the film's sets on Instagram.

Singh, who played Maninder, one of Rohan's school friends, thanked the audience for giving the love to "Udaan" over the years. "This is one of my special films! Love you guys," the "Fukrey" star added.

"Dus saal ki 'Udaan' (Ten years of 'Udaan'), Tiwari, who played Appu, wrote alongside his photo from the sets with the clapboard. "Udaan" was co-written by Motwane and his frequent collaborator Anurag Kashyap, who also co-produced the film along with Sanjay Singh and Ronnie Screwvala.

Apart from Barmecha, Roy was also praised for his performance as an alcoholic, abusive father. Composer Amit Trivedi's music, especially the song "Aazaadiyan", was a highlight of the film.

In a 2017 interview, Barmecha told PTI that "hopefully we will see 'Udaan 2' in 2020," adding it would be "super exciting in case a trilogy happens". "Udaan" also starred Ram Kapoor, Aayan Boradia, among others.

