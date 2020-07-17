Left Menu
Sherlock Holmes 3 release in Dec 2021, project to resume filming? Get other updates

Updated: 17-07-2020 03:13 IST
Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

Good news for Sherlock enthusiasts! Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date. They are at least glad as the third movie of the franchise will be out by December 2021.

The earlier movie titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris. It earned USD 186.8 million in North America as well as USD 357 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 543.4 million. Such a massive success paved the way to the making of Sherlock Holmes 3.

Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. The pair of Holmes and Dr Watson in the previous movies gained severe positive reviews and a good number of audiences worldwide.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider.

The filming for Sherlock Holmes 3 commenced quite earlier. But the filmmakers were compelled to halt the production due to the global pandemic situation. However, thanks to the filmmakers that they are still targeting the release date in December next year and making the progress accordingly. They seem to resume their filming soon based on the new guidelines.

Apart from the lead actors Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, Sherlock Holmes 3 will see other stars like Jared Harris, Stephen Fry, Noomi Rapace, Rachel McAdams, Kelly Reilly and Eddie Marsan. Jared Harris as Professor James Moriarty, Stephen Fry as Mycroft Holmes, Noomi Rapace as Madame Simza Heron, Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, Kelly Reilly as Mary Morstan and Eddie Marsan as Inspector Lestrade will be returning in the third movie.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is yet to get an official trailer. The official release date is December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

