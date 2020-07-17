Diego Boneta to star in HBO Max’s limited series ‘Brujo’

Mexican singer-actor Diego Boneta has boarded the cast of limited series “Brujo”, currently in the works at HBO Max. According to Variety, the series is inspired by the true story of Cuban American serial killer-cult leader Adolfo Constanzo. "The series will play out through the eyes of Constanzo’s two followers who helped him in his rise to fame as the go-to witch doctor for celebrities, politicians, high-ranking police officers, and powerful crime families," the show's description read.

Humberto Hinojosa is directing the show with Daniel Krauze attached as writer. "Brujo" will feature both English and Spanish dialogues. Boneta is also serving as executive producer on the project. Pablo Garcia is attached as producer.