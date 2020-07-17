Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fast & Furious 9 to be out in April 2021, plot & entire cast revealed, get other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:03 IST
Fast & Furious 9 to be out in April 2021, plot & entire cast revealed, get other latest updates
Fast & Furious 9 received the first official trailer on January 31, 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 9 (aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9) already came close to its release in May 2020. Almost everything was finalized and fans were quite excited for it. But the Covid-19 global pandemic situation totally collapsed the entire entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, the release of the ninth movie of the franchise was postponed for a year.

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Chris Ludacris Bridges (as Tej Parker),John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw), Charlize Theron (as Cipher) and Lucas Black as Sean Boswell.

The imminent movie titled Fast & Furious 9 with see other actors like Bow Wow and Jason Tobin reprising their roles as Twinkie and Earl Hu from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) respectively. Cardi B portrays Leysa, a woman who shares a history with Dom. Anna Sawai portrays Elle while Michael Rooker was cast as Buddy. Additionally, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Fast & Furious 9 is likely see John Cena playing the role of a villain named Jakob Toretto. The plot will revolve around illegal racing, extravagant cars, lots of guns and the movie will be packed with action. After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dominic's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

Fast & Furious 9 received the first official trailer on January 31, 2020. A sequel, intended to be the final installment in the main saga, was set for release for April 2, 2021, but when Fast & Furious 9 was delayed to that date, the film is currently scheduled to be released at a later date.

The new release date for Fast & Furious 9 is April 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in works, Margot Robbie, Craig Mazin & many involved

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight medium intensity quakes hit Mizoram and A&N islands

Five medium-intensity earthquakes hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands, while three quakes rocked the northeastern state of Mizoram on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. Four of the quakes of over 4.5 magnitude occurred withi...

Argentina to ease Buenos Aires restrictions after nearly four months of tight lockdown

Argentina will gradually loosen a lockdown that has lasted nearly four months in and around Buenos Aires, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday, after tougher restrictions since the start of July helped slow the spread of new COVID-19 ...

Georgia politicians clash over masks as Chicago unveils hybrid school reopening plan

A national debate over whether to require face coverings to slow the coronavirus pandemic boiled over in the U.S. state of Georgia on Friday, after Governor Brian Kemp sued Atlantas mayor to prevent her from mandating masks. Kemps clash wit...

Venezuela: UN report highlights criminal control of mining area, and wider justice concerns

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said that Venezuelan authorities had failed to investigate crimes linked to the industry, in the region of Arco Minero del Orinoco, including extortion, amputation and miners being buried alive. UN Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020