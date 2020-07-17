Fast & Furious 9 to be out in April 2021, plot & entire cast revealed, get other latest updates

Fast & Furious 9 (aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9) already came close to its release in May 2020. Almost everything was finalized and fans were quite excited for it. But the Covid-19 global pandemic situation totally collapsed the entire entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, the release of the ninth movie of the franchise was postponed for a year.

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Chris Ludacris Bridges (as Tej Parker),John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw), Charlize Theron (as Cipher) and Lucas Black as Sean Boswell.

The imminent movie titled Fast & Furious 9 with see other actors like Bow Wow and Jason Tobin reprising their roles as Twinkie and Earl Hu from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) respectively. Cardi B portrays Leysa, a woman who shares a history with Dom. Anna Sawai portrays Elle while Michael Rooker was cast as Buddy. Additionally, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Fast & Furious 9 is likely see John Cena playing the role of a villain named Jakob Toretto. The plot will revolve around illegal racing, extravagant cars, lots of guns and the movie will be packed with action. After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dominic's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

Fast & Furious 9 received the first official trailer on January 31, 2020. A sequel, intended to be the final installment in the main saga, was set for release for April 2, 2021, but when Fast & Furious 9 was delayed to that date, the film is currently scheduled to be released at a later date.

The new release date for Fast & Furious 9 is April 2, 2021.

