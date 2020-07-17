COVID-19: Aaradhya Bachchan admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who tested positive for coronavirus was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital on Friday. Earlier, her mother Aishwarya was also admitted to the Nanavati Hospital, days after being tested positive for coronavirus.

The mother-daughter duo was home quarantined after testing positive for the virus on July 12. On Saturday, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to confirm that they have been detected positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo is also admitted at the Nanavati Hospital for treatment. (ANI)