HBO planning to reboot therapy drama 'In Treatment'

The premium cable outlet is exploring a reboot of the series, based on an Israeli show, "BeTipul", and starring Gabriel Byrne as Dr. Paul Weston, according to The Hollywood Reporter A writer or a showrunner is yet to board the reboot. HBO also has an ongoing relationship with "In Treatment" executive producer Hagai Levi, having just ordered a limited series based on Ingmar Bergman's "Scenes From a Marriage" from him.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-07-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 12:29 IST
HBO is considering a reboot of its critically-acclaimed drama "In Treatment" , which revolved around a psychotherapist and his patients. The HBO drama that also featured late Indian actor Irrfan Khan as one of the patients in its third season, ran from 2008 to 2010. The premium cable outlet is exploring a reboot of the series, based on an Israeli show, "BeTipul" , and starring Gabriel Byrne as Dr. Paul Weston, according to The Hollywood Reporter A writer or a showrunner is yet to board the reboot.

HBO also has an ongoing relationship with "In Treatment" executive producer Hagai Levi, having just ordered a limited series based on Ingmar Bergman's "Scenes From a Marriage" from him. Levi also co-created and executive produced "Our Boys" for HBO. The show centred on Paul meeting with several patients. Irrfan, Michelle Forbes, Blair Underwood, Melissa George, Mia Wasikowska, Josh Charles, Hope Davis, Alison Pill, Embeth Davidtz, Sherri Saum, Russell Hornsby, Aaron Shaw, John Mahoney, Debra Winger, Amy Ryan, Dane DeHaan and Alex Wolff played patients over the course of the series. Irrfan, who died after a battle with a rare form of cancer in April this year, played Sunil in the drama, a widower from Kolkata finding it hard to settle in America with his son and his American wife.

