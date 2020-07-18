Laura Benanti boards Fox drama pilot ‘Big Leap’

Actor Laura Benanti has joined the cast of "Big Leap", Fox's ballet-themed hour-long comedy-drama pilot inspired by UK reality series "Big Ballet"

The cast also features actors Ser' Darius Blain, Ray Cham, Scott Foley, Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasner, and Teri Polo

The show revolves around a group of diverse underdogs from different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of "Swan Lake". According to Variety, Benanti will essay the role of Paula Dirks, a tap dancer and white-collar former vice president at a big car company who participates in "The Big Leap" with an aim to be vulnerable, let go of her fears and explore her creative side. Liz Heldens is writing the pilot, while Jason Winer is attached to direct. Heldens and Winer are also serving as executive producers along with Sue Naegle. Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television will produce.