Raya and the Last Dragon premiere slated in March 2021, get other latest updates

Fans are excited and feeling gratitude for Walt Disney for the making of Raya and the Last Dragon. The upcoming computer-animated fantasy film is slated to hit the big screens on March 12, 2021.

Raya and the Last Dragon is being directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins, co-directed by John Ripa, from a screenplay written by Adele Lim and stars the voices of Cassie Steele and Awkwafina.

Raya and the Last Dragon will have a plenty of well-known artist. But only two major characters from the movies are announced yet. They are Cassie Steele as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu (dragon).

The plot for Raya and the Last Dragon is kept under wraps. The reason is to avoid speculations and rumours. What we know, in a mysterious realm called Kumandra, a warrior named Raya searches for the last dragon in the world. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The release of Raya and the Last Dragon was originally scheduled to be premiered on November 25, 2020. But the release date was deferred till March next year due to China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic. This pandemic situation compelled the series and movie creators to halt and postpone their projects.

Raya and the Last Dragon will focus on the two characters-Raya, who is a daring warrior looking for the last dragon, and Sisu, who is a water monster can change into a human. The story will be amazing, and animation enthusiasts will love watching it. The imminent movie will be Disney's original animated film after 2016's Moana.

Raya and the Last Dragon was scheduled to hit the big screens on November 25, 2020. But the release date was delayed to March 12, 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Walt Disney's films.

