Shrek 5 likely to be out in Sept 2022, possibility of new plot & theme with old characters

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:06 IST
In September 2016, Eddie Murphy confirmed that Shrek 5 was expected to be released in 2019 or 2020, and that the script had been completed. Image Credit: Facebook / Shrek

Fans have been clamouring for Shrek 5 for a long time. This makes it a highly anticipated movie mainly since NBC Universal decided to revive the fifth installment of the franchise. Read further to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Many rumours continue swirling that Shrek 5 has been cancelled. But that's not true at all. The movie was already confirmed seven years ago and started its pre-production works long time back. On March 15, Shrek 5 production took to twitter to announce that the movie would be delayed and postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak.

NBC Universal and Dreamworks confirmed in 2016 that Shrek 5 would be made to complete the five-movie franchise. In July same year, The Hollywood Reporter cited sources saying that the fifth film was planned for a 2019 release.

In September 2016, Eddie Murphy (voiced for the character Donkey) confirmed that Shrek 5 was expected to be released in 2019 or 2020, and that the script had been completed. The story for Shrek 5 was written by Michael McCullers, based on his own idea, with an intention to reinvent the series.

Based on some leaked reports, Shrek 5 is set to be released anytime in September 2022. The filming of Shrek 5 is expected to commence at the ending phase of 2020. The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer.

The filming of Shrek 5 is expected to start soon, hopefully in August abiding by new guidelines. Nothing much on its plot has been revealed, still we can say that the fifth movie will not pick up where Shrek 4 ended. It will portray a story from scratch as the new owners of Dreamworks want it to be different from the first four films.

The script for Shrek 5 is also complete. "I finished that script which I really, really, really love. It's really personal to me. It's got a pretty big reinvention behind it that I guess I can't really reveal," CinemaBlend quoted Michael McCullers saying. In October 2016, the American film director, Mike Mitchell stated that Austin Powers screenwriter Michael McCullers had written a script based on his own original idea. In March 2017, asked about the script, McCullers said it featured "a pretty big reinvention" for the film series.

Shrek is likely to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

