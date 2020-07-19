Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charlize Theron taking a break

Hollywood star Charlize Theron says she is taking a break to spend some time with her children. The Academy Award winner is a mother to daughters, Jackson, nine, and August, five. She was most recently seen in the Netflix film "The Old Guard", which has been praised for its stunning female-led action sequences and background score.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-07-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 16:10 IST
Charlize Theron taking a break

Hollywood star Charlize Theron says she is taking a break to spend some time with her children. The Academy Award winner is a mother to daughters, Jackson, nine, and August, five.

She was most recently seen in the Netflix film "The Old Guard" , which has been praised for its stunning female-led action sequences and background score. "I'm taking a break to just be a mum for a second. Our slate is so full anyway that I am never not going to work, but I need to just take a moment. I feel very fulfilled. I'm a very lucky person," Theron, 44, told HELLO! magazine.

Written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, "The Old Guard" starred the actor as Andromache the Scythian heading a group of immortals warriors fighting for justice. Based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez, the film also featured KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo. Theron said the character of Nile Freeman, a former US Marine who served in Afghanistan, played by Layne, is a "reflection" of her daughters.

"My girls were with me when we made this film and I just love that they will look back on this and see themselves reflected. KiKi is a reflection of my girls in this film and that is so important," she added. Theron also produced the action drama through her company Denver and Delilah, alongside Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. "The Old Guard" is among the most popular movies to ever hit Netflix. Theron recently revealed that the sequel to her 2017 spy thriller "Atomic Blonde" is in the scripting stage.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian health officials play down president's figure of 25 million people infected

Iranian health officials sought on Sunday to play down the presidents estimate that some 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, saying it was based on serological blood tests that measure exposure to the illness and that...

Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 pm.

MDS1 KA-VIRUS-SUDHAKAR Inter-state travellers responsible for spurt in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru Karna govt Bengaluru With the city witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the Karnataka government holds inter...

Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pakistan: Report

A surge in the deadly attacks by Baloch separatists in Pakistan has sent the risks and costs of Chinas ambitious Belt and Road projects soaring while Beijings interests at the strategic Gwadar port on the Arabia Sea were caught up in the pr...

63 more areas added to list of containment zones in Bengal

The West Bengal government has added 63 areas to the list of broad-based containment zones in the state, increasing the count to 739, amid the strict lockdown clamped in all such places to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease, a senio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020