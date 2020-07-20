Left Menu
I hope you feel my love: Riley Keough's emotional note to late brother Benjamin

Actor Riley Keough has posted a heartfelt tribute to "baby brother" Benjamin who committed suicide last week. Riley, 31, shared several photos alongside her post about Benjamin, calling him her "twin soul" and "best friend". "Mornings are the hardest. I hope you're cradled in love.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:19 IST
I hope you feel my love: Riley Keough's emotional note to late brother Benjamin
Actor Riley Keough (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / rileykeough

Riley and Benjamin, 27, are the children of musician Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, and the grandchildren of music legend Elvis Presley and actor-entrepreneur Priscilla Presley.

Benjamin was found dead in Calabasas, California, last weekend. After an autopsy, his cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound and his manner of death was listed as suicide. Riley, 31, shared several photos alongside her post about Benjamin, calling him her "twin soul" and "best friend".

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wildman. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," Riley wrote. "I hope you give me the strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again," she added.

