Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani team up for another song, 'Happy Anywhere'

American singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have announced teaming up for another duet titled 'Happy Anywhere'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:20 IST
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Image Credit: ANI

American singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have announced teaming up for another duet titled 'Happy Anywhere'. According to Fox News, the couple, who previously released the hit 'Nobody But You' in 2019 as well as 2016's 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart,' is set to debut 'Happy Anywhere', they announced on Friday.

The country music single is being described as a "loving, feel-good" song. The 44-year-old singer Shelton said in a statement: "Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year... man, there's never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere.'"

He continued: "We've all been in quarantine and lockdown and hopefully we've been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That's what happened with Gwen and me this summer - and this entire year." In April, the pair's 'Nobody But You,' became the No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It was also Stefani's first-ever country song and Shelton couldn't help but applaud his love.

"Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!! Thank you all as well!!! #nobodybutyou," he gushed on social media at the time. The 50-year-old songstress responded that she is still "trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton - let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet w u [sic]?!

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Shelton would be kicking off a recorded summer concert series set to air at drive-in theatres across the United States and Canada. For the series, musicians' performances will be filmed for exclusive one-night-only events, which will include "cinematic interviews and storytelling,"

Shelton will offer a performance for the series' July 25 kick-off with appearances from Stefani and Trace Adkins. Shelton previously said in a statement, "This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe. I'm excited we're getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we're going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God's Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!" (ANI)

