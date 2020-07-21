Kim Kardashian reportedly 'mortified' and 'desperately worried' following Kanye West's rally

Left Menu
American rapper Kanye West's campaign rally, in which he claimed he and now-wife Kim Kardashian discussed aborting their first child, has left Kim "mortified" and "desperately worried" the rapper is not taking medication for his mental health, sources close to the family say.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:35 IST
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Kanye West's campaign rally, in which he claimed he and now-wife Kim Kardashian discussed aborting their first child, has left Kim "mortified" and "desperately worried" the rapper is not taking medication for his mental health, sources close to the family say. According to Page Six, the 43-year-old rapper went off the rails Sunday (local time) at his first campaign speech for his supposed run for president in North Charleston, South Carolina.

An insider said, "Kim is mortified. She has desperately been trying to help Kanye, keep him calm and prevent him from having any public meltdowns. The family believe he is having a bipolar episode. He won't take medications because he feels they make him less creative. But go out and say that about [their eldest, daughter] North is shocking. Kim is devastated. She's worked so hard to help him, but she won't let him do this to their children." Kanye revealed he and Kim had talked about not going through with her pregnancy in 2012 when Kim "had the pills in her hand" to have an abortion. He added, "My girlfriend called me, screaming, crying. I'm a rapper. And she said, 'I'm pregnant.' "

But Kanye said he then got a sign from God through his laptop. "My screen went black and white. And God said, 'If you f**k with my vision, I f**k with yours' ... And I called my girlfriend and said, 'We're going to have this child.' " The rapper said he'd be "at peace ... even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech. She brought North into this world when I did not want to." He broke down in tears and shouted, "She had the pills in her hand! I almost killed my daughter!"

He also revealed that his father wanted to abort him, but his mother "saved his life," and went on to say women should be given money by the government for bearing children. Kim became pregnant with North, now 7-years-old, about nine months after they started dating. They also have son 4-year-old son Saint, 2-years-old daughter Chicago, 1-year-old son Psalm. (ANI)

