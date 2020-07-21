Vidya Balan's new song 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi' will loosen up the fear of maths

'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi' -- the newly released song from the upcoming biographical drama 'Shakuntala Devi,' starring actor Vidya Balan will show you the fun side of learning mathematics. The chirpy fun song, which released on Tuesday, is crooned by singer Sunidhi Chauhan, and the music is done by the musical duo, Sachin-Jigar.

The official music video, which is shot in a classroom, sees Balan in the character of the real-life genius Shakuntala Devi. She is known as 'human-computer' and 'mental calculator' for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips. The two-minute and 27-second long video begins with a lively interaction between Balan and a bunch of young kids. She explains that maths is nothing but a subject "full of magic" and there is nothing to be afraid of.

"Are you all ready to be friends with my best friend, maths?" the 41-year-old actor asks the kids and joins them to groove to the tunes of 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi'. The 'Tumhari Sullu' actor took to Instagram to share the link to the official music video, and wrote, "Kya mere best friend Maths se dosti karne ke liye taiyyar ho?! #PassNahiTohFailNahi song out NOW! Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime 31 July, on @PrimeVideoIn"

The song is an attempt to loosen up the fear children have for the subject maths. Helmed by Anu Menon, the movie will also see other stars like Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. Shakuntala Devi will be released on July 31 on Amazon Prime. (ANI)