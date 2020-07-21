Makers drop first look poster of Zarina Wahab's short film 'Kashmiriyat'

Makers of the upcoming short film 'Kashmiryat' on Tuesday issued the first look poster of the film starring senior actor Zarina Wahab. The first look poster features Wahab with her head partially covered with a white-coloured cloth and a black shawl can be seen wrapped around her shoulders. A map of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is also seen in the background of the poster.

The short film, based on the age-old values of 'Kashmiriyat,' has been directed by Divyansh Pandit and has been produced by Wild Buffaloes Entertainment and Ashutosh Pandit. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster of the film on Twitter.

"FIRST LOOK... Divyansh Pandit's next short film #Kashmiriyat - starring #ZarinaWahab - to release on 12 Aug 2020 on #YouTube... Produced by Ashutosh Pandit... Wild Buffaloes Entertainment presentation... Poster," he tweeted. The upcoming short film will release on YouTube on August 12. (ANI)