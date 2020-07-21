'Friends' actor David Schwimmer settles 'we were on a break' debate at 'The Tonight Show'

Left Menu
Putting an end on the years-long debate on whether 'Friends' characters Ross Geller and Rachel Greene were on a "break" during an instance in the show, actor David Schwimmer who portrayed the character of Ross on Monday (local time) said that the couple was actually on a "break".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:13 IST
Actor David Schwimmer . Image Credit: ANI

Putting an end on the years-long debate on whether 'Friends' characters Ross Geller and Rachel Greene were on a "break" during an instance in the show, actor David Schwimmer who portrayed the character of Ross on Monday (local time) said that the couple was actually on a "break". According to E! News, Schwimmer's statements came during Monday's episode of the famous talk show 'The Tonight Show' hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

With fans of the famous 90s sitcom being divided on the subject, Fallon asked Schwimmer to give his take on it to which he replied, "Yeah, it's not even a question. They were on a break." The debate on the "break," issue started in the third season of the show and continued throughout the show.

It started when Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green accused Schwimmer's character Ross Geller of cheating on him, while Ross argued and said that he did not cheat on her as "they were on a break." The iconic line, "they were on a break," was repeated several times throughout the show.

During the interview with Fallon, Schwimmer also spoke about the upcoming reunion special episode of the famous sitcom. "It's unscripted. It's basically a really fun interview and then some other surprise bits," he said.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were all scheduled to reunite for the unscripted reunion. The special was set to film on Stage 24, the original "Friends" soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. (ANI)

