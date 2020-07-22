Prison Break Season 6 development, Dominic Purcell thanks his stuntman, talks on horrific accident

It has been over three years since Season 5 of Prison Break dropped its finale. Now Season 6 has become one of the most anticipated television series. The making of sixth season was confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertainment. But the plot is absolutely kept under wraps to avoid further speculations and rumours.

Prison Break Season 6 was in the process of making, and this was hinted by many including Dominic Purcell on social media. But the current situation is completely different. We should not forget that China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic has badly affected almost all the sectors including the entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the series and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Consequently, the working on Prison Break Season 6 was badly been affected due to the pandemic situation.

Dominic Purcell's post on Prison Break Season 6 contains a clip from the series. He wrote on Instagram – "I get smashed with 'when is #prisonbreak 6 happening'. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made."

Dominic Purcell has recently taken to Instagram this time for a totally different purpose and fans are quite impressed on him. He has extolled his stunt actor by calling him his 'one of his dearest friends.

"…johns my personal #stuntdouble helps he's head is a square box like mine. 😂...One of my dearest friends, and one of the best in the biz. He's my guy. I try and get him on everything I do. #prisonbreak5 he filled in for me after my horrific accident on set. He acted, feed my dialogue to the others actors. Whilst I was out of action. He was terrified. But did it. Camera was over his shoulder pretending it was me as he feed the actors Lincoln's lines. He's the man. All that heroic stuff all that gnarly falling off buildings, gettin hit by trucks. It's him. #stuntmen and #stuntwoman bring authentic physical realism to films. Appreciate them, they make us look good. Without em it's #soft. You'd fall asleep. MASSIVE RESPECT TO STUNT MEN AND WOMEN. I APPRECIATE YOU NO END," Dominic Purcell posted on Instagram.

Prison Break Season 6 will take extra time as the world's health condition is not good at all. The entire humanity is fighting against the deadly coronavirus for the last couple of months. During this severe pandemic situation, we can't expect any developmental progress in production as the need of the hour for the cast and crew is staying at home and save their lives.

As far as the cast and crew are concerned, Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. Even Sara Tancredi will be returning in Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. We don't think it will be released in 2020 based on the current world's poor health situation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

