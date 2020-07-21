Left Menu
Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know
Many fans are expecting Virgin River Season 2 to be premiered in December this year. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

Virgin River Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated web TV series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. Netflix later revealed that filming for the second season started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019.

Virgin River Season 2 was renewed last year just two weeks after it was first released. Netflix confirmed the second season for another ten episodes. What's on Netflix took to Twitter to reveal that 'Melinda Dahl will play the role of Staci who is Mel's sister-in-law'.

The official synopsis for Virgin River Season 2 is: Centers around Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River and soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Many fans are expecting Virgin River Season 2 to be premiered in December this year. However, there is no official confirmation on it. We should not forget that China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic has badly affected almost all the sectors including the entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the series and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The avid viewers are expecting most of the major cast of Season 1 in the second season. This includes Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan. Other cast members hoped to be returning include Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Lauren Hammersley and Jenny Cooper.

The filming location of Virgin River may seem to be in the United States but the series is actually shot in Canada. Some of those locations are Snug Cave, Brackendale within the District of Squamish, and Murdo Frazer Park in North Vancouver. Many say that as they opted for remote locations of Canada, their filming was not much impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin River Season 2 is expected to get a release date soon and many are expecting it in December this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix web series.

